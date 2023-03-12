Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Insider Buys £15,950 in Stock

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Rating) insider Robin George Williams bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($19,179.89).

Headlam Group Stock Performance

Shares of Headlam Group stock opened at GBX 313 ($3.76) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 331.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 294.74. Headlam Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 230 ($2.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 405 ($4.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16. The company has a market cap of £252.43 million, a PE ratio of 978.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Headlam Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.20 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Headlam Group’s previous dividend of $6.20. Headlam Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,687.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Headlam Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.81) target price on shares of Headlam Group in a research report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local contractors.

Featured Articles

