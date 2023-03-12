Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Short Interest Up 28.1% in February

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,600,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the February 13th total of 18,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Natixis purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hecla Mining by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 779,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 423,949 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Hecla Mining by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HL stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.17. 7,725,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,232,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.85 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $7.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -42.85%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

