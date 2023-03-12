HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.00.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $167.78 on Wednesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $126.95 and a twelve month high of $177.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.78, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average of $159.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 19,508 shares worth $3,067,278. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.7% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,930,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 2,002.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 555.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 164,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 139,420 shares in the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

