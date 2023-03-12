Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Stock Price Down 6%

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) shares fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 16,706,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 78,373,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Helbiz Trading Down 6.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Insider Activity
In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,228,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,760.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
