Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in February

Hello Pal International Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLLPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Hello Pal International Trading Down 9.6 %
HLLPF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,907. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Hello Pal International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.30.
About Hello Pal International
