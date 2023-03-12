HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($19.15) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($39.36) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

HelloFresh Stock Down 2.8 %

ETR:HFG opened at €18.38 ($19.55) on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of €19.21 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of €46.92 ($49.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €22.79 and a 200 day moving average of €23.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

