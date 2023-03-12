Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

HEN3 opened at €67.96 ($72.30) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €66.44 and its 200 day moving average price is €65.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($109.57) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($137.93).

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

