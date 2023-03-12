Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Buys £49,263.75 in Stock

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins acquired 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,359 ($16.34) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($59,239.72).
Hill & Smith Trading Down 1.3 %
LON HILS opened at GBX 1,360 ($16.35) on Friday. Hill & Smith PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,229.51 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,150.13.
Hill & Smith Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,245.90%.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
