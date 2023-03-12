Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $168.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 1.3 %

HLT opened at $140.55 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 13.22%.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 173,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,932,000 after buying an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,964,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

