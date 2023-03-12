Hiscox (LON:HSX) Given New GBX 1,285 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,015 ($12.21) to GBX 1,285 ($15.45) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC downgraded Hiscox to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($15.03) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,220 ($14.67) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hiscox to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 930 ($11.18) to GBX 1,200 ($14.43) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,185.29 ($14.25).

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 1,126.50 ($13.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -28,162.50, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,118.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,011.41. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 789.20 ($9.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($13.86). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Hiscox’s payout ratio is presently -72,500.00%.

In related news, insider Hamayou Akbar Hussain acquired 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,118 ($13.44) per share, with a total value of £150,046.78 ($180,431.43). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

