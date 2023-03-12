Horizen Price Reaches $8.98 on Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for $8.98 or 0.00043735 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $120.81 million and approximately $9.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00152212 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00066046 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001515 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,459,556 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

