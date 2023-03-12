Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Royal Gold worth $13,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,360 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Gold by 566.9% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 451,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,321,000 after buying an additional 383,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,606,000 after buying an additional 242,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RGLD traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.44. 643,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,792. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.04 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 39.62%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

