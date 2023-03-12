Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Has $82.46 Million Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,024,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,526 shares during the period. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up 1.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $82,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.66. 4,202,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 23.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

