Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,958 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Sprott worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sprott by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sprott by 10.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Sprott by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 103,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $852.53 million, a P/E ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.16. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

