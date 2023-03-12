Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Associated Capital Group comprises 0.9% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Associated Capital Group worth $45,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth $242,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Down 0.6 %

AC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average of $39.21.

Insider Activity at Associated Capital Group

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 321.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 over the last 90 days. 85.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Associated Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It provides alternative investment management services and operates a direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The firm primarily manage assets in equity event-driven strategies and across a range of risk and event arbitrage portfolios.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.