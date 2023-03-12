Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 11,675 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:PAG traded down $3.67 on Friday, reaching $141.85. The stock had a trading volume of 556,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,696. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $155.36.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

