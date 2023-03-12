Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 12,736 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,736 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises 0.7% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.71% of AutoNation worth $35,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after purchasing an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,586,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,685,000 after purchasing an additional 66,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.38.

In other news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,655.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $13,102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,878,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,225,040.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $1,323,338.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,655.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 500,188 shares of company stock worth $61,995,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $138.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $158.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $0.48. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

