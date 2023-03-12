Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 23,022 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,022 shares during the period. The Liberty SiriusXM Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $28,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 17,515 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,572,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, reaching $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,249. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $47.01.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

