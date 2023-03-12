Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 73.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $54,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 149,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,402. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

