HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $422.65.

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $378.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total value of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,931,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,248,220.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,779,233 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS opened at $369.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.32 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

