Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,740,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,005,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Hudson Capital Stock Up 6.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

Get Hudson Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hudson Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Hudson Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Capital Company Profile

Hudson Capital Inc, through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc, operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.