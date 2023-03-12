Huobi BTC (HBTC) Hits Market Cap of $801.21 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for approximately $20,560.05 or 0.99670736 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $801.21 million and $34,128.51 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

