HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $20.65 Million

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One HUSD token can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $20.65 million and $4,510.42 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00432921 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.36 or 0.29262577 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD was first traded on July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official message board is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.

The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

