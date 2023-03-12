Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.09. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144.97 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £663.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.
Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.
