Ibstock (LON:IBST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 230 ($2.77) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.16) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, February 20th.

Ibstock Stock Performance

Shares of Ibstock stock opened at GBX 168.90 ($2.03) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.09. Ibstock has a 1-year low of GBX 144.97 ($1.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 209.80 ($2.52). The company has a market cap of £663.51 million, a P/E ratio of 1,126.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Ibstock Increases Dividend

Ibstock Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 3.39%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,333.33%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

