ICON (ICX) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000859 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $170.50 million and $4.91 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 949,977,165 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 949,966,755.7573091 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18482545 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,981,035.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.