IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IDYA opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.