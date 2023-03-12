IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $27.89.
IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of IDYA opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $744.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.89. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.14 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93.
IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
