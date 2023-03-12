IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.40 Million

IDEX (IDEX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One IDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $35.40 million and $4.81 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.04 or 0.00437055 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,491.57 or 0.29542037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 tokens. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is https://reddit.com/r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.

IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.

Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.

**IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX)**. Read more [here](https://medium.com/idex/aurora-dao-rebranding-to-idex-9611e5ef810f).”

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars.

