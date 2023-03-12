iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $1.36 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 12th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.36 or 0.00006366 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $110.54 million and $6.29 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010869 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00033360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00035454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00022093 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00228495 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,472.68 or 1.00161656 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30223306 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,771,249.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

