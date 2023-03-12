Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires $54,750.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ready Capital Stock Performance
Shares of RC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,905,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ready Capital (RC)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.