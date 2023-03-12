Insider Buying: Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Acquires $54,750.00 in Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,565 shares in the company, valued at $619,386.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RC stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RC shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,533 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,402,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,922,000 after buying an additional 967,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,130,000 after buying an additional 653,207 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,905,000. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

