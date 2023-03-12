International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Short Interest Update

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,861,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the February 13th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 349.0 days.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BABWF opened at $1.80 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
