Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.91.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$10.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total transaction of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$985,677.58. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

