Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.50.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$15.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.91.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.51 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.79 and a 52-week high of C$16.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,000 shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.83, for a total value of C$89,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$985,677.58. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

