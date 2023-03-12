Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 76.2% in February

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 76.2% from the February 13th total of 344,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSCU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCU traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 85,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,881. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

