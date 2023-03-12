Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24,252.78

Shares of Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (LON:EQQQ – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24,252.78 and traded as low as $24,083.56. Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at $24,501.00, with a volume of 43,505 shares changing hands.

Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24,054.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24,218.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.