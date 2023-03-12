Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Up 6,900.0% in February

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 6,900.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHYF. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,734,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $20.54 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

