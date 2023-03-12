Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (BATS:IVLC – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 35 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.19.

About Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF

The Invesco US Large Cap Core ESG ETF (IVLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies meeting ESG standards. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. IVLC was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

