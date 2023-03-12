IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.71 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $565.23 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

