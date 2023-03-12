IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.71 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 12th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $565.23 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004481 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.