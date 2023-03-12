iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,860,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 20,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TLT traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.59. 43,921,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,551,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

