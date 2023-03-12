iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 328,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $20,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 395,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,350. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $62.05 and a twelve month high of $78.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

