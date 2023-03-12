iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Cut by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 399,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 15.0% of Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.09. 7,515,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,566,125. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $108.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.