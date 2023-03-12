iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by NCM Capital Management LLC

NCM Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $48.96 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

