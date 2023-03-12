iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF comprises 0.7% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.41% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $9,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after acquiring an additional 182,335 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.54. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a boost from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently -405.31%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

