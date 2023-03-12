iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the February 13th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 1,062.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,422. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $87.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.76.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.