iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,029 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.15 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $111.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.22.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

