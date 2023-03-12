iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $86.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

