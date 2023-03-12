iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 102,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,484 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Williams Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.9% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,598 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IYE opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $50.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.40.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.