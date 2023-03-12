ITM Power (LON:ITM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.02

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.02 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 86.48 ($1.04). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 86.48 ($1.04), with a volume of 5,379,470 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ITM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.20) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 360 ($4.33).

ITM Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 7.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 98.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106.34. The stock has a market cap of £532.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -617.71 and a beta of 1.91.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

