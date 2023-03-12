ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ITV Price Performance

OTCMKTS ITVPF opened at $1.05 on Thursday. ITV has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87.

About ITV

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

