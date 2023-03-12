Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.02. 1,459,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,086. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.47%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 17.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JXN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 95.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth $157,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

